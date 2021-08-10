Leading eLearning Platforms Use Applitools Visual AI to Deliver Engaging Student Experiences in Hybrid 'Back to School' Environments

·5 min read

As eLearning industry realizes rapid growth during COVID, engineering and product teams choose AI-powered test automation to ensure optimal UX for digital training and education platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced the growing adoption of Applitools Visual AI for various eLearning platforms including EVERFI, Age of Learning, Imagine Learning and more. Applitools also uses Visual AI technology for its own online education platform, Test Automation University, which helps more than 80,000 software engineers gain knowledge and training for test automation skill sets.

Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com. (PRNewsfoto/Applitools)
Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com. (PRNewsfoto/Applitools)

The demand for e-learning has increased exponentially during COVID as has the need to deliver new features and capabilities to students in hybrid educational environments. Applitools Visual AI helps software engineering and product teams validate an eLearning platform's user experience (UX) and uncover bugs in the user interface (UI) faster than ever before. It uses machine learning from more than one billion images analyzed in addition to AI enhancing data from over 130 different web browser and version combinations, various device viewports, and direct user feedback on UI defects, dynamic content, and more.

Learn more about automated testing for eLearning and sign up for a demo at http://applitools.info/elearning

"Applitools has changed the way we approach QA, making us a faster, more consistent development team, as well as giving us more confidence in the quality of our product with every push to production," said Alex Dinari, Senior Front-End Engineer at Age of Learning.

Over the past year, the closure of many businesses and educational institutions has resulted in exponential growth of the virtual learning industry making a seamless UX vital to student and program success. As more and more businesses and institutions invest in virtual education and training, the eLearning market is predicted to surpass $1 trillion by 2027 according to Global Market Insights*. With such growth, the eLearning market is highly competitive and optimal user experience is imperative.

One example is EVERFI, a provider of online learning products. EVERFI uses Applitools visual AI to compare rendered pages quickly and efficiently at scale with ease. When designing its new common product platform, dev teams at EVERFI saw that a single development change could ripple across a range of courses with unintended consequences, affecting tens of thousands of web pages.

"Applitools lets us test almost 5,000 unique platform pages with confidence," said Greg Sypolt, Vice President of Quality Assurance at EVERFI. "We count on Applitools to help capture the hundreds of thousands of combinations that will exist across all the courses once all the courses get migrated."

EVERFI also faced problems with UX and opaqueness of the platform, making it impossible to know what users were seeing because of the variety of ways and places screens can be dynamically generated.

"How can we improve the user experience, if we don't actually know exactly what our users are seeing?" asks Marianne Epstein, Director of UX design at EVERFI. "The number of permutations is overwhelming and was impossible for the UX team to navigate. Applitools provides instant access and validation to the massive inventory of screens and the peace of mind knowing that every regression is immediately spotted across all screen variations ensuring the user experience is exactly as it was intended to be. I feel like it is a transformative tool for our UX team and how we partner with development to drive user experience."

Read the full EVERFI case study from Applitools at (http://applitools.info/everfi).

The growth of the eLearning market has expanded exponentially in the last five years and does not show signs of slowing down. Applitools is no stranger to this explosive growth and the challenges associated with delivering virtual learning experiences. Test Automation University and its new Automation Cookbook and Test Kitchen are examples of how Visual AI is ensuring dynamic learning and training experiences that will make an impact for a lifetime.

*Global Market Insights Report, May 17, 2021: https://www.gminsights.com/pressrelease/elearning-market

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760, ext. 16
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-elearning-platforms-use-applitools-visual-ai-to-deliver-engaging-student-experiences-in-hybrid-back-to-school-environments-301352145.html

SOURCE Applitools

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c5291.html

Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    This weekend's Amazon deals include Samsung earbuds for less than $150 and Glamburg towels 25% off.

  • DHL Pulling Its Parcelcopter Drone, Ceasing Drone Development

    International shipping giant DHL is ceasing development of its Parcelcopter delivery drones, according to a Monday report in German publication WELT. That halts the company's nearly decadelong quest to become a leader in the emerging drone industry. "We are not continuing the Parcelcopter project," Alexander Edenhofer, a DHL spokesman, told Benedikt Fuest of WELT. According to Fuest, the company (OCTUS: DPSGY) also said it will cease its pilot program with German manufacturer Wingcopter, through

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 9th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s pullback, the majors would need to move through the day’s pivot levels else see support levels come into play once more.

  • Sony's Top-Rated Headphones Are On Sale for Its Cheapest Price Yet

    Get a head start on holiday shopping (for someone special or yourself) with this incredible deal.

  • Tesla Confirms That the Cybertruck Will Be Delayed Until 2022

    The small print on the vehicle's pre-order page states that production won't start until next year.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 9th, 2021

    After last week’s solid gains, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside. Returning to early Monday’s highs will be a must to prevent an extended sell-off…

  • Amazon Echo Buds deal drops to $90, which is $100 less than discounted AirPods Pro

    If you’re in the market for new Apple AirPods, today is definitely the day to pick up a pair. Seriously, you’re not going to find better deals than what Amazon is offering right now. Do you want entry-level AirPods 2? You’ll pay $159 if you buy them from Apple. Head over to Amazon instead, however, … The post Amazon Echo Buds deal drops to $90, which is $100 less than discounted AirPods Pro appeared first on BGR.

  • AirPower prototype video shows off Apple’s canceled charging mat for the first time

    When it comes to hardware, Apple has had far more hits than misses, especially in recent years. That’s why the misses are so fascinating, and it’s the reason we’re still talking about AirPower in 2021. Apple first announced a wireless charging mat in September 2017. It was set to be released in early 2018, but … The post AirPower prototype video shows off Apple’s canceled charging mat for the first time appeared first on BGR.

  • Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes

    Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes as the Government pledges to make the internet as easy to access as drinking water across the UK.

  • Amazon Has More Echo Speakers Than Ever — Here Are the Best Ones to Get Right now

    There are more Amazon Echo devices than ever, but these are the best ones you can get right now

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 9th, 2021

    After Sunday’s pullback, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.

  • This exclusive code gets you Beats Studio Buds alternatives for just $43 at Amazon

    The top-rated EarFun Free Pro earbuds are just one-third the price of those Beats 'buds.

  • 40 of America's Most Impressive Feats of Engineering

    When engineers figured out how to force the Chicago River to flow in a different direction, that's a feat. When they spanned the Pacific Ocean in San Francisco with the Golden Gate Bridge, that's a feat. When work wrapped up in 1965 on the Gateway to the West Arch as part of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, the St. Louis landmark included a tram ride to the top that required a new elevator-style roller coaster.

  • WhatsApp and privacy experts sound alarm about privacy implications of new Apple photo scanning feature

    Tech experts are continuing to sound alarm about Apple’s controversial new iPhone-scanning feature. The tool is intended to detect child sexual abuse material, by looking through users’ messages and photos. Apple has said that all of that is done in a way that protects privacy, by doing the analysis on a users’ phone and not allowing Apple to see those photos unless the iOS software determines it to be sufficiently similar to an image on a database of child abuse imagery.

  • Amazon’s Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $19.99

    Amazon’s tremendous online marketplace and its inconceivable nationwide distribution network are obviously both impressive. But it’s possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement at this point. Instead, it might actually be Alexa, which has become absolutely essential to countless millions of people out there. Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes. That’s because there … The post Amazon’s Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $19.99 appeared first on BGR.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At $44,000

    Bitcoin has finally managed to settle above the major resistance area at $40,000 – $42,000.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Monday's Amazon deals include a cult-favorite egg cooker, the best Roku around and more—shop our picks.

  • Back to school: These Bluetooth headphones are more than 50% off, but only for today

    It may still be the middle of summer — but back to school season is arriving sooner than you think.

  • Apple says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system

    Apple Inc on Monday said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service. The disclosure came in a series of media briefings in which Apple is seeking to dispel alarm over its announcement last week that it will scan users' phones, tablets and computers for millions of illegal pictures. While Google, Microsoft and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearing houses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive.

  • This new MacBook Pro leak is going to make Apple fans very happy

    The new MacBook Pro models that Apple will release in 2021 will not just include big hardware upgrades. The 14-inch and 16-inch laptops will also deliver an exciting redesign with some of the MacBook features fans have wanted the most. Rumors say the 2021 devices will support MagSafe charging and several ports in addition to … The post This new MacBook Pro leak is going to make Apple fans very happy appeared first on BGR.