Our leading CFB preview publications (print and digital) and where they rank Georgia

The top College Football Preview magazines are filled with loads of team and conference information and expert analysis. Each publication, whether it now be print or digital, provides details that help fuel the spirited debate among college fans. Georgia, the defending national champions, are listed in the top 5 in every poll, with Alabama picked at No. 1 in almost every publications this offseason.

As we enter the lazy, dog days of summer, our attention turns to college football’s fourth season…….preseason, where every team is a potential conference champion and the hopes run high among every college fan.

We’re really down to just three remaining magazines: Phil Steele, Lindy’s and Athlon. Both ESPN and Sporting News have since moved to digital previews only, however, in the spirit of nostalgia we included their previews.

As a bonus, at the end of the season, we will review the preseason predictions and rate each of the magazines. So pick up your favorite publication and satisfy your inner David Pollack.

Phil Steele

The Phil Steele Preview analyzes every conference, every team and every player in great detail to annually compile the premier guide to college football. Each of the 131 FBS teams are evaluated based on returning starters and several proprietary metrics. A must addition to your summer reading list.

Rankings: Phil Steele has the Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 2 in his preseason polls. He predicts UGA to finish the season at No. 3.

Steele on Georgia:

“The key this year will be the defense. The Bulldogs rotate a lot of players and were very deep at all spots on the D but do lose an amazing 9 NFL draft picks off the defense including five first rounders. Last year’s title win will give them confidence and they remain a title contender.”

Athlon Sports

Athlon provides an in-depth look at recruiting, returning starters, recent performance and how luck can impact a team’s success. Athlon previews many of the top units and coaching staffs.

Story continues

They provide in-depth conference and team breakdowns and predict each of the bowl games. Athlon always puts together an excellent preview and the 2022 edition doesn’t disappoint.

Rankings: Georgia is ranked 3rd in Athlon’s preseason poll. Athlon has Alabama at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2.

Athlon on Georgia:

“Several key players from Georgia’s national championship team are gone – an NFL Draft-record 15 picks to be exact – but coach Kirby Smart’s program will reload and push for a spot in the playoff once again. Even if the defense takes a small step back, the Bulldogs don’t lack for firepower on the other side of the ball. Under coordinator Todd Monken’s watch, Georgia led the SEC in scoring offense (37.8 points a game) in conference-only matchups last year. Quarterback Stetson Bennett returns, with a talented group of playmakers on the outside, including tight ends Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, along with receivers Kearis Jackson and Adonai Mitchell. Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton headline the backfield, running behind an offensive line poised to be among the best in the nation. Helping Georgia’s case for another playoff trip is a favorable schedule that should it favored in all 12 regular-season matchups.”

Lindy's Sports

Lindy’s does an excellent job in ranking current coaches and reviewing each of the FBS conferences. In addition, Lindy’s provides overviews of the FCS, Division II and Division III.

Rankings: Lindy’s has Georgia ranked No. 2. Alabama is No. 1 and Ohio State is No. 2.

ESPN College Football Preview

ESPN ceased paper publishing in September 2019, but it’s still ESPN, so of course it’s included here.

ESPN utilizes its Football Power Index to analyze each team and predict the order of finish in each conference. According to ESPN, the FPI is “a predictive measure of team strength that represents how many points above or below average a team is.”

Each team preview features a look at the offense, defense, projected roster and projected win total based on FPI. ESPN is synonymous with college football and their college preview is well worth the investment.

Rankings: ESPN has Georgia ranked No. 3.

Sporting News

In December 2012, Sporting News ended print publication and shifted to a digital-only publication.

The Sporting News previews more college divisions than its competitors, including the Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college schools. The Heisman Trophy candidates profiles is an interesting feature. The top 10 pre game rituals every fan should experience, including the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is a must read.

Rankings: The Sporting News has Georgia ranked No. 3. Alabama is No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2.

What Sporting News said about Georgia:

“What changed? Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning took the Oregon job. Quarterback JT Daniels transferred to West Virginia, and Burton went to Alabama. Defensive backs Ameer Speed and Latavious Brini transferred to Michigan State and Arkansas, respectively. Lowdown: Georgia broke its national championship drought, and the pieces remain in place for another title run. Stetson Bennett returned at quarterback, and running back Kenny McIntosh and tight end Brock Bowers lead what should be an improved offense. Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are the next wave of first-round picks off the defense. The opener against Oregon in Atlanta will be a good barometer.”

1

1

1

1