After leading Browns to win, Lincoln Riley thinks fans in Ohio must have forgiven Baker Mayfield



The last time Baker Mayfield won in Ohio, fans there didn’t take too kindly to him.

After leading Oklahoma to a massive 31-16 win over Ohio State in Columbus in 2017, Mayfield grabbed the Oklahoma flag and took a victory lap around the stadium before planting it at midfield.

Naturally, fans weren’t too happy with that — and he even had to apologize a few days later.

Yet after his performance on Thursday night — one in which he went 17-of-23 for 201 yards, caught a two-point conversion and led the Browns to their first win in 635 days in his NFL debut — fans (probably) can’t still be mad at him.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley thinks so, too.

“Hey bud — bet they forgive you for planting the flag now,” Riley tweeted at Mayfield, congratulating him after the win.

Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to their first win in nearly two years, and fans in Ohio seem to have forgiven him for the infamous flag plant at Ohio State last season. (Getty Images)

If Thursday night was any indication, Mayfield seems to be the future of the Cleveland Browns. Fans finally got their win, the Bud Light coolers were unlocked and a massive celebration ensued across the city.

Sure, it’s just the beginning. But all, it seems, has been forgiven in Ohio.

