Leading Barcelona target could leave Liverpool for €50m – report

In recent weeks, it has been revealed that Barcelona’s shortlist for a left winger signing has been whittled down to three big names: Luis Diaz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo. All three would be expensive, but with the Catalans set to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, signing either one of them will be made somewhat easier.

Deco believes it would be easier to get Luis Díaz than Nico Williams. @xavierbosch — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2024

At this stage, it appears that Diaz is the leading candidate, especially as he is the most-liked by sporting director Deco. He could end up being the cheapest option too, as MD say that a deal could be struck for around €50m, given that the Colombia is not expected to be an untouchable player for new Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

In the case of Williams, Barcelona see it as very difficult to sign him because Athletic Club would demand his full release clause, believed to be worth €58-60m. Los Leones would not accept any other deal, meaning that instalments could not be paid – this makes it financially difficult for the Blaugrana.

Olmo also has a release clause, which is worth €60m. That disappears in mid-July, at which point his price will rise. However, RB Leipzig are likely to be open to accepting an instalment-based deal, which perhaps makes him more viable to Barcelona compared to his international teammate, Williams.