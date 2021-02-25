Leading analytics team makes case for Cowboys letting Prescott walk
In an article on ESPN+ outlining 32 bold moves, Football Outsiders saved the wildest of all for the Cowboys, finding success by letting quarterback Dak Prescott walk. Prescott isn’t overrated. Both QBR and passing DVOA identified him as a top-eight passer in 2019 and 2020 before his injury. But the favorable situation that Prescott has enjoyed with excellent pass protection and skill-player talent in recent seasons could prop up a lesser quarterback. It did so for Andy Dalton in 2020, Football Outsiders. The Cowboys can’t expect to duplicate that once-in-a-generation Day 3 draft value.