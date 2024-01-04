Leadership team ready to lead Blue Jay swimming to success

Jan. 3—JAMESTOWN — Due to some inclement weather, the Jamestown High School boys swimming and diving team's season started a week later than expected.

No one was too bummed though.

"So far, so good," JHS head coach Ben Smith said of how the 2023-24 season has gone. "We have a new staff in this season helping to coach and then we have a few new guys and a lot of returners coming back so what we have set up is working really well right now."

The Blue Jays began practices on Nov. 27 and opened the season on Dec. 15 and 16 at Williston. The Blue Jays have not competed since their season-opening meet but will resume competition on Jan. 6 with an invite at the University of Minnesota.

The Jays' next conference dual is slated for Jan. 12 at Dickinson.

"It's really fun," Smith said. "We have 22 boys out this year which is a solid number for us. We only have one senior but we have quite a few freshmen and sophomores. It's a real fun mix of different ages and different abilities. They are all just working really well together right now.

Among the 22 kids, Brayden Motter is the only senior on the roster.

While most years, seniors adopt the team captain duties, Smith has decided to pivot and develop a different kind of leadership system.

"We have a leadership team this year," Smith said. "Instead of having the title of captain their main goal is to help build the team up in different ways they think they can help with. It promotes more of a team collaborative culture."

The leadership team is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors. The kids have to apply to be a part of the team. Bodi Haglund, Mason Gibson, Zach Hanson, Brayden Motter, Noah Lynch and Caleb Fabian were among those who were accepted through the application process.

"It gives the kids the opportunity to give positive feedback," Smith said. "It gives them a space and a voice and so far it's been really great."

Hanson, a sophomore, has been swimming competitively for four years.

"It sounded fun, and I felt like I could make an impact on the team," Hanson said of why he joined the leadership squad. "The season is just getting started, so we have just had one meeting where we talked about our goals as a team.

"This season will be very interesting," he said. "We have a lot of new guys on the team, but they have a lot of potential. This year is gonna be great. We are a small team, so we probably won't win a lot of our meets, but we are gonna have fun."

What would make this season more fun for Hanson would be if he met some of his personal performance goals.

"I hope this year will go great for me," Hanson said. "I have a big goal for myself this year, and that is to beat the team record for the 50 free."

Hanson is a multi-time state qualifier. The sophomore qualified for state in both seventh and eighth grade as well as his freshman year. Last season, Hanson qualified in the 50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay.

To get back to the Class A State Swim Meet, the Jays need to keep the intensity high in practices and in competitions.

"We kind of hit the ground running," Smith said. "A lot of the boys came in with a good base whether that was from preseason training or other sports and lifting. There wasn't any downtime. At the first practice, everyone was ready to go. It's been really fun. Our guys have brought some really good energy right from the beginning so we've just been sailing forward.

"A lot of our goals aren't focused on placement or times because those are things that are out of our control," he said. "Instead we are going to be focused on our hard work, our attitude and our values. Times and places will come from that."