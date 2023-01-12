From leadership to productivity, Jakobi Meyers has traits the Patriots will need

Perry: How critical is keeping Jakobi Meyers and what might it take? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers dealt with shoulder issues in 2022. He had a concussion. He played through a lingering knee injury. He saw action in 14 games total and still led the team in receiving yardage (804) and touchdowns (6). He was second in receptions (67), behind only running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

It wasn't Meyers' best season. His catches and yardage totals dropped after a career year in 2021. But given what he dealt with physically, it was one of his most impressive.

Makes sense then that Meyers was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award for the Patriots this week, an honor given to a player from each NFL team "who best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication."

Good news for Meyers. Good reminder for the Patriots as to what he brings to the table.

Meyers is headed into his first offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He has said he'd like to return to New England, but it takes two to tango, as they say.

Will the Patriots be willing to make an offer to Meyers that would entice him to stay? Especially when the receiver class of free agents in 2023 isn't loaded with elite names, meaning Meyers could earn a significant pay bump based on what's available to receiver-needy teams with money to spend?

After talking with several of Meyers' teammates this week, it'd behoove the Patriots to be aggressive -- within reason -- in order to retain Meyers. Particularly given the makeup of the locker room.

Should the Patriots lose both Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater next year, they'll have other returning captains whose roles (and voices) could be elevated. David Andrews, Mac Jones, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Deatrich Wise were all captains in 2022. All are under contract for next season.

But there will be opportunities for others to graduate into more prominent leadership roles if McCourty and Slater end up out of the mix. One player mentioned to me as among the best options for that kind of job next season: Meyers.

Not only does he have the performance track record requisite of a leader, I've been told, but he also plays with a certain toughness and "grittiness," players believe, to make him a logical fit as a locker-room beacon.

Meyers made just under $4 million as a restricted free agent last offseason. What might it cost to keep him moving forward and turn him into an established veteran within a locker room that could be losing a significant level of leadership?

It will of course be dependent on his market and how he's viewed as a fit in different offenses around the NFL. One fascinating comparison is what slot receiver Curtis Samuel ended up getting from Washington in 2021.

Samuel inked a three-year deal worth $34.5 million with $23 million guaranteed after catching 77 passes for 851 yards in Carolina in 2020. Samuel was a second-round pick, and his speed out of the slot may have led the Commanders to believe he had game-changing potential. But his best season prior to signing aligns with the undrafted Meyers' best (83 catches, 866 yards in 2021).

Meyers has played at least 14 games every year whereas Samuel has had injury issues, and what Meyers may lack in speed, he makes up for with his route-running ability -- not to mention blocking chops that make him a real factor in the running game. A deal similar to Samuel's would also give Meyers more than Nelson Agholor received in the 2021 offseason (two years, $22 million), which would make sense given how drastically Meyers outperformed Agholor in New England's system in their two years as teammates.

Plus, for the Patriots, Meyers could be a leader in a locker room looking for some leadership. Receiving the recognition he has received this week only serves as a reminder of what the Patriots might be losing should they lose him in free agency.