Leadership and a more compact base: Gavin Wimsatt’s offseason transformation continues for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A week ago, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano let Gavin Wimsatt know that he was the starting quarterback heading into training camp. The news came after Wimsatt spent a summer developing and growing not just as a quarterback but in terms of finding his voice in the locker room.

This has been a very important offseason for Wimsatt, a redshirt sophomore who enters his second training camp with the program. Sometimes, it is easy to forget that when Wimsatt arrived in 2021, he wasn’t yet 18 years old and missed the first two games of the season while completing his high school requirements.

As such, this second full offseason and training camp is vital for his development, especially with a new offense in place.

Enter Kirk Ciarrocca into Wimsatt’s developmental curve. Named offensive coordinator this offseason, Ciarrocca has a wealth of experience…and success…as a coordinator at the Power Five level.

Ciarrocca is being charged with developing Wimsatt, a former four-star quarterback who is oozing with potential and untapped skill. But in his first two years at Rutgers, Wimsatt hasn’t always been placed in spots to succeed.

With Ciarrocca’s hiring from Minnesota this offseason, there is hope that the offense can be functional this season and that Wimsatt can progress as a quarterback.

“I would say much more confident especially with what I see and what I’m doing out on the field,” Wimsatt said on Thursday about his development and growth over the past year. “Obviously, you know, that’s thanks to my coaches and my teammates, because not only my coaches teach me, but my teammates keep me accountable as well. So we keep each other accountable and that definitely helps.”

It was a difficult 2022 season for Wimsatt as he struggled with injuries. He finished last season with 757 passing yards, throwing for five touchdowns against seven interceptions. He completed 44.8 percent of his passes last season.

That next step for Wimsatt is going to be the proverbial putting it all together. Decision-making down the field will be important, as well as technically putting it all together.

Wimsatt is working on being more compact and keeping his base more compact, all part of what he says is finding consistency in his motion.

But there is another part of his game that developed this offseason, and that is away from the football field.

Last week during Big Ten Media Days, tight end Johnny Langan praised Wimsatt for his growth as a leader on the field.

“I think from his last game to today, and it’s been a night and day improvement and that’s a lot saying because he’s already extremely talented, great quarterback,” Langan told the Big Ten Network last week about Wimsatt. “And I think really he took a more of a leadership role on the team. You know, he’s our leader, and I’m really excited to see him play and I’m really hopeful. And I think we got the right guy at the helm.”

There is no shortcut to being a leader and Wimsatt seems to have recognized that. He sought out Schiano this offseason and his new offensive coordinator to help him understand the next part he has to play on this team as a leader.

There were also conversations that he says he had with the older players on this team who could help guide him into finding his voice in the locker room.

“Just talking with some of the older players on the team and also coach Schiano, coach Ciarrocca they helped a lot,” Wimsatt said. “And really just the older guys, they helped kind of push me into a position to be able to talk to the guys and like put myself in uncomfortable situations to where I’m not used to being. Over time, you get more comfortable with that. And you just get more comfortable in a leadership role. And I think that that helped a big part.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire