Leadership becoming top priority for Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington in year two with Ducks

When Bucky Irving took the field for the opening snap against Georgia last season, a lot of fans were asking, “Who’s this guy?”

Everyone quickly found out exactly who he was.

Irving came to Oregon via Minnesota alongside his fellow transfer tailback Noah Whittington (Western Kentucky), creating a dynamic tandem in the backfield for the Ducks in 2022. Now as veterans, those two are learning how to mentor young tailbacks such as Jordan James, Dante Dowdell, and Jayden Limar.

According to running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, Irving and Whittington are excelling at becoming leaders off the field as well as gaining yards and scoring touchdowns on the field.

“For me with those two, I’m pressing on them more to become leaders. The football part, I’m going to help them take care of it,” Locklyn said. “The biggest part is helping them become better leaders, showing the young guys the standard and what the standard is. It’s a blessing to have them. They’re very talented kids.”

Irving showed that talent to the tune of 1,058 yards and five touchdowns in his first season as a Duck. He also showed he was dangerous catching passes out of the backfield with 31 receptions for 299 yards and three more scores.

As for Whittington, the former Hilltopper gained 779 yards and scored five touchdowns in his initial season as a Duck. He also caught 22 passes and had one touchdown.

Locklyn says those two players are ready to show there is a lot more in their wheelhouse.

“I think we’re going to see some things out of both of them this year that we didn’t use them last year that way, but they’re capable of doing a lot of things,” Locklyn said of Irving and Whittington. “But my biggest impression on them about being leaders, not just vocal but showing the young guys how to do things. Being on time, taking care of your body, and studying. They are two great leaders in my room. They’re showing the younger guys the proper way to do things. So they’re just not good players, they’re learning how to become great leaders.”

Story continues

Oregon has an embarrassment of riches where the running back position is concerned and with leaders such as Irving and Whittington, the Ducks will be set in the backfield for the next few years at least.

More Football!

Oregon WR commit Dallas Wilson quickly rising among top-ranked players in 2025 class Which teams have best shot at Pac-12 Championship in 2023? Carlos Locklyn talks Bucky Irving, Will Stein's offense, and Ducks' immense RB depth

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire