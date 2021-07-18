Leaders wreck at New Hampshire as rain showers hit

Reuters

The proposed 305 million pound ($417.06 million) takeover by a consortium which included Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers collapsed in July when the group announced they were ending their interest. Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had initiated legal proceedings against the Premier League earlier this year, accusing the league of acting inappropriately in rejecting the takeover bid. "The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League," the club said.