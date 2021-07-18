Leaders wreck at New Hampshire as rain showers hit
Watch as the leaders wreck early in Turns 1 and 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with rain showers falling.
Aric Almirola stops by NASCAR's Studio 3 to chat with Alex Weaver and react to his playoff-shaking win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series race from New Hampshire Motor Speedway as Aric Almirola upends the playoff field with an upset victory.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was 27th in the standings and is now in the Round of 16.
Sometimes it's good to be a late bloomer.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller talks about NASCAR's procedure to call cautions for rain that had an impact at the start of the race in New Hampshire.
NASCAR officials opted against penalizing Kyle Busch for bumping the pace car during Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch did not appear on Tuesday’s penalty report. Competition officials had said that Busch’s actions would be addressed in the department’s weekly briefing, but no action was taken. RELATED: Two teams fined for […]
NASCAR officials issued a pair of $10,000 fines to two Cup Series teams for lug-nut infractions after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The violations of Section 10.9.10.4 (tires and wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book for a single unsecured lug nut on each car were found after Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at […]
Keselowski will be a minority owner and lead the team's competition committee.
Tuesday’s news that Brad Keselowski would enter a partnership with Roush Fenway Racing next season clicked some puzzle pieces into place for 2022. Other pieces in the ever-changing tumult of the NASCAR Cup Series’ team-and-driver alignments remain unsolved, including one of the prime names involved — Ryan Newman. The Roush Fenway organization will have a […]
Kyle Busch retains the top spot in the NBC Sports rankings. Three drivers crack this week's top 10 after being unranked last week.
Lord Hain, vice-chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Formula One, believes Horner will “regret” the remarks he made.
NASCAR New Hampshire takeaways: Along with some fantastic racing, Sunday's race might be remembered as the end of the PJ1 era.
After more than a decade with Team Penske, Brad Keselowski will move join Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 as a driver and part owner in the team. (AP)
On this week's episode of NASCAR's Backseat Drivers, Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte join Alex Weaver to debate how the NASCAR Playoffs will shake up.
Roush Fenway Racing Team President Steve Newmark announced Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that Brad Keselowski will come on board as a driver with a minority ownership stake in the organization, starting in 2022. Keselowski is leaving Team Penske, where he has driven full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2010 and has […]
Tony Stewart's gold standard for foreseeing results — could have predicted the six-week Superstar Racing Experience summer season would have been such a success. It grew so big, so quickly that by the made-for-TV series finale on Saturday night, it was NASCAR's champion in victory lane at Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee. Chase Elliott thought SRX was cool and watched his father, Bill, compete the first five weeks as one of the regular participating all-stars.