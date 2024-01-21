New leaders among Lenawee County football coaches

Since the end of the 2023 season, the three winningest head football coaches in Lenawee County have all stepped down.

Bill Wilharms from Lenawee Christian, Ron Estes from Blissfield and Joshua Lindeman from Addison have moved on from coaching this offseason, leaving a large hole in county coaching ranks.

Those three put their stamp on football in the county, combining to coach 42 varsity seasons and winning 262 games. Wilharms (103) and Estes (102) joined the 100-win club last season.

“Those were three really great football coaches and great guys,” Ryan Love said, the coach named to replace Estes at Blissfield. “It’s definitely a big loss for the county.”

While Love is working on building his new staff with the Royals, the Addison and Lenawee Christian jobs remain open. Both of those schools are coming off championship seasons. Addison won the Cascades Conference last year, going 9-1 overall, while LCS went 13-0 and won its third 8-Player state championship in four years.

At Addison, interim athletic director Jessica Patterson has started the search for Lindeman’s replacement.

“We will be working hard to connect with players from the football program and start the selection process for a new coaching staff,” Patterson said when she was hired earlier this month.

Of the remaining head coaches in the county, Madison's Scott Gallagher has the most active years as head coach at a Lenawee County school with nine. That includes two varsity seasons at Lenawee Christian, four at Sand Creek and three at Madison.

Madison head football coach Scott Gallagher works with the lineman during a practice.

Tecumseh's Greg Dolson has eight years under his belt at Tecumseh while Britton Deerfield's Erik Johnson has seven years with the Patriots.

Love is returning to the sidelines as head coach at Blissfield. He coached the Royals for four seasons (2015-2018) and Morenci for two (2019-2020), giving him six years of head coaching experience.

The coach with the longest head coaching background and most victories will be Britton Deerfield's Erik Johnson, who is entering year No. 17 as a head coach and a 85-73 record. Johnson coached at Summerfield from 2008 to 2016 and has been at BD the past seven seasons.

Britton Deerfield head coach Erik Johnson looks to the sideline during a game in the 2022 season against Lenawee Christian

Johnson has coached against Lindeman and Wilharms and both always helped with the senior all-star game.

“All three of these coaches are great men first,” he said. “They are great leaders and care about all of their student athletes. I know all of them found coaching to be an avenue of molding young teenagers into men and wanting to see those men become great husbands and fathers and positive contributors to society. All three had a vision for their respective programs and as you can tell by how successful they were, that they had "buy in" into that vision from coaches, players, parents and administration. For me, I've learned something from all three over the last 16 years and wish them nothing but the best.”

Onsted's Aaron Amthor spent eight seasons at Lawrence (2003-2009 and 2017) before coming to Onsted two years ago. He is 29-64 in his 10 seasons as a head varsity football coach between Lawrence and Onsted.

Tecumseh High School football head coach Greg Dolson hugs Brendan Cross after defeating Chelsea 50-34 Oct. 7 at Chelsea.

Adrian's Joel Przygodski has also been a head coach outside of the county. He coached four seasons at Ann Arbor Huron from 2005-2008, going 13-23 with the River Rats. That puts him at 24-32 in six overall seasons as head coach.

Tecumseh's Dolson has one additional year as head coach. He was the interim head coach at Gibraltar Carlson when the Marauders went 5-4 in 2015.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: After coaching changes, there are new leaders in Lenawee County football