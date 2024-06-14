'Leader' Molloy becomes Thelin's first Dons signing

Jimmy Thelin has welcomed "leader" Gavin Molloy as the first signing of his Aberdeen tenure.

Centre-back Molloy, 22, arrives on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from League of Ireland Premier side Shelbourne, where he made 79 appearances, scoring five times.

Dons manager Thelin said: "Gavin has developed a growing reputation in Ireland.

"He brings great versatility, a positive attitude and both on and off the pitch conducts himself in the correct manner.

"Gavin is also a leader, something which is important for a strong and successful team, and it’s a characteristic, along with a hard-working attitude, which is in the DNA of this club."

Dubliner Molloy is relishing the move and said Thelin had "done a lot of research on me".

He added: "As soon as I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to put the red shirt on.

“After speaking to the club I felt this was the right step in career. The history, the size of the club, it was something I really wanted to be part of."