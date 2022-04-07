Ex-Kentucky commit Skyy Clark picks Illinois. And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

Former Kentucky Wildcats basketball recruit Skyy Clark has committed to Illinois.

The 6-foot-3 point guard from Los Angeles announced his college decision Thursday evening, a little more than a month after backing out of a longtime commitment to UK. His final list since that decommitment also included Louisville, Maryland, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Washington.

Clark was originally Kentucky’s first commitment for the 2022 class — making that pledge back in October 2020 — but he decommitted from the program last month following a tough year that included suffering a torn ACL last summer. He is the No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Stay or go tracker: Bryce Hopkins is entering the transfer portal

247Sports: UK will have two potential breakout stars next season

Shaedon Sharpe is No. 5 overall in new USA Today mock draft

NBC Sports mock draft has Shaedon Sharpe in the No. 6 spot

Five-star Australian guard Tyrese Proctor commits to Duke

Watch: New video highlights of Kentucky target JJ Taylor

Kentucky among those listed for transfer guard Courtney Ramey

Elite hoops recruits say they commit to coaches, not schools

Video interview: Johni Broome talks about his basketball future

CBS Sports: Will Coach K change his mind and return to Duke?

National analyst: 5 recruits that will quickly add offers this spring

SEC news: Top 50 recruit reaffirms his commitment to Missouri

More Next Cats links: Checking in on Kentucky transfer targets