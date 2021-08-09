Is Leaded Glass Dangerous?

Photo credit: Steven Puetzer - Getty Images

You find vintage crystal glasses at a thrift shop that are so gorgeous they’re bidding for a spot on your kitchen’s open shelves . Or, you stumble upon a stained-glass door at an estate sale that you’d like to refurbish. But should you have health concerns about leaded glass in these situations?

The short answer: Possibly—however, there are some key points to consider.

It's no secret that lead is hazardous to your health . Lead-based paints, for instance, have been banned since the 1970s (though some older homes still have some remnants of the once-ubiquitous product). These days, however, lead can still be found in many other household items, including some glassware.

Worried that your stained-glass windows might contain the harmful substance? Note that leaded stained glass poses more of a health risk to those who manufacture or refurbish the material than it does to homeowners who simply have it on display. (BTW, did you get the memo? Stained glass is cool again.) That’s because working with stained glass means you could come in contact with lead fumes and dust when the solder is melted. If you’re operating a soldering iron at high temperatures, it releases more fumes than it would at lower temperatures.

Leaded glass might also be found in transom windows, which are the accent windows above doors or the opaque windows in bathrooms that lend privacy, explains DIY expert Vicki Liston , the host of the YouTube channel On the Fly … DIY . Again, simply having these items in your home shouldn’t raise any red flags. But if you're handling leaded glass, there are necessary precautions you need to take, including soldering in well-ventilated areas and not positioning yourself above the soldering gun (which could make you breathe in the noxious vapors).

Leaded glass can also be found in a variety of vintage glass products, explains glass expert Courtney Stables with Custom Neon , a shop that designs and sells LED lights and signs. Leaded glass is a variety of glass that contains lead instead of calcium, and in past decades, it was a popular material used to create decorative vases and bowls as well as crystal glasses and decanters, she explains.

In general, leaded-glass products have waned in popularity because people are more aware and cautious of lead leaching into their crystal glassware or decanters, she explains. Plus, many have environmental and health concerns about the manufacturing process of glass lead products, Stables adds.

So, what should you do if you’ve got leaded-glass windows or products in your home?

Liston recommends that families with small children or pets keep leaded glass out of reach to prevent them from licking or chewing it. (This is an extension of the “don’t eat the paint chips!” warning of yesteryear).

“I would also recommend not purchasing any leaded-glass items that might be used as candleholders or would be exposed to an open flame or heat,” Liston says. “Heating leaded glass could begin to melt the lead and subsequently create toxic fumes.”

As a precaution, keep your glass items well-dusted and clean. You may not know if a piece from an antique store has lead in it, but if dust sits on it for a long time, it could eventually absorb some of the lead properties.

“Once the dust is disturbed and then inhaled, you could be ingesting some lead,” Liston says. “Regular dusting will eliminate that potential issue altogether.”

Beyond glass, several other household items may contain lead. Researchers from Oregon State University honed in on surface lead concentrations more than a decade ago, finding high levels of the element in everyday secondhand items like a wine glass and a casserole dish. More recently, in 2017, researchers from the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom found that decorated drinking glasses commonly contain toxic levels of lead . The researchers tested 197 tests on new and secondhand drinking glass products like tumblers, shot glasses, beer and wine glasses, and jars. They found lead present in 139 cases, often much higher than legal limits.

The Mayo Clinic also cautions that lead can be found in the glazes of some pottery pieces , as well as in porcelain—so it's best not to store food in containers made of those materials.

In short, savvy secondhand shoppers should always be mindful of what products may contain lead and take extra precautions in handling the hazardous substance.



