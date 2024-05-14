Who will lead the Steelers in rushing in 2024?

One thing we fully expect to see from the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is a prominent focus on a power run game. The team has completely rebuilt the offensive line with two huge picks in the 2024 NFL draft and history says new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith can scheme up a dominant run game.

The Steelers also have a tandem of starter-quality running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Either one of these backs is capable of putting up huge numbers in this system and it will be up to the coaches to sort out distribution of labor.

For Harris, he’s in an interesting position that could really complicate things. The Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option meaning he will play 2024 without a contract for 2025 and the potential of free agency.

At the same time, Jaylen Warren is willing and able to carry the rushing offense and could be the future of the position in Pittsburgh. We expect to see the Steelers coaches be less committed to a single workhorse back and go more by whoever has the hot hand.

Cash your vote and tell us which back you think will lead the team in rushing in 2024.

