Who will lead the Steelers in receiving yards in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two excellent young wide receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. However, it isn’t clear which guy will step up and be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2023.

The pedigree edge belongs to Johnson. He’s got a 100-reception season under his belt and was definitely the team’s No. 1 in 2021. In 2022 his numbers saw a big dip and while he still led the team in receptions and receiving yards. However, Johnson wasn’t able to get in the end zone even once.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side we have Pickens who came in as a rookie last season and turned into the human highlight reel. He only caught 52 passes but nearly matched Johnson in passing yards and had four receiving touchdowns. He also averaged more than five yards per reception more than Johnson. It feels like whichever guy makes that connection with Pickett will have a significant edge to be the go-to guy.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and let us know which receiver you think will lead the Steelers in receiving yards in 2023.

Advertisement

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers players shut out of top 25 players under 25 years old Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ranks near bottom of confusing passing stat 33rd Team calls Minkah Fitzpatrick biggest Steelers X-Factor

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire