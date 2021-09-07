Who will lead NBA in scoring next season? Beal? Curry? Here are the odds.

Last season Stephen Curry won the NBA scoring title, averaging 32 points per game, just edging out Bradley Beal (31.3), with Damian Lillard a distant third (28.8)?

Can Curry repeat, or will the mid-season return of Klay Thompson cut into his scoring numbers too much? Will Bradley Beal take the title, or will the improved depth on the Wizards mean he doesn’t have to score as much? Is this Lillard’s year?

If you ask the oddsmakers at our partner Points Bet, they like Beal and Curry, but with Luka Doncic in the mix as well.

Here are the 2021-22 NBA regular season scoring title odds, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Bradley Beal +300

Stephen Curry +350

Luka Doncic +400

Damian Lillard +700

Joel Embiid +800

Zion Williamson +1000

Giannis Antetokounmpo +1000

Jayson Tatum +2000

Kevin Durant +2500

Paul George +2500

Trae Young +3000

Zach LaVine +3000

Donovan Mitchell +3000

Devin Booker +3000

A handful of quick thoughts:

• I like the Olympic bounce players get, and Lillard may be out to give it one last and genuine chance with the Trail Blazers, which might make him the best bet on the board.

• Luka Doncic is the favorite to win the MVP and he could take this title as well unless the Mavs add more playmaking.

• Don’t bet on Zion. Just don’t.

• It’s hard to put money on Embiid considering the volatility of the roster around him with the Ben Simmons situation.

• Kevin Durant certainly can win another scoring title, but with James Harden and Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris and on down the line, he’s not going to have to carry that kind of load.

