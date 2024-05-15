Lea drives in three runs as Blossoms beat WEM

May 14—The Blooming Prairie baseball team defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12-2 in six innings in BP Monday.

Alex Lea knocked in three runs and Lance Lembke struck out seven for the Awesome Blossoms (8-7 overall).

BP pitching: Lance Lembke (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Carsten Ingvalson, 2-for-3, 2 BB, 3 R; Brady Kittelson, 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Gabe Staloch, 1-for-3, triple, RBI, R; Alex Lea, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, R; Cale Braaten, 2-for-3, 2 R; Dylan Anderson, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Lembke, 1-for-4, RBI; Carter Bishop, 2-for-4, RBI; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-3, R