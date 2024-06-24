Lea Davison and Louis Garneau Partner for Pride Month Riding Kit

Louis Garneau

Mountain biker Lea Davison is co-founder of the Little Bellas cycling program, a two-time Olympian, and a two-time World Championship medalist. Davison is also a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in sports.

For Pride Month 2024, Davison and her clothing sponsor Louis Garneau teamed up for a great-looking kit. The special edition jerseys, bibs, and running tees showcase Davison’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. Plus, it matches the custom-painted Allied BC40 mountain bike the Vermont native rides.

In addition to the clothing looking great, the program has another purpose. Louis Garneau is donating up to 33 percent of the custom kit’s sales to Athlete Ally , a non-profit that advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports.

To order a jersey for yourself, a partner, or a family member, the clothing is on sale until the end of June at Garneau’s Pick.Pay.Ride custom shop.

