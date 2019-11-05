Le’Veon Bell won’t practice Wednesday

The Jets promoted running back Josh Adams from the practice squad on Tuesday in a move that some connected to the news that Le'Veon Bell went for an MRI on his knee after the Jets lost to the Dolphins.

Multiple reports said Adams was being targeted by another club and that Bell’s knee was not the reason for the move, but the team is being cautious with Bell at the very least.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show that Bell will not take part in practice on Wednesday. The team will then see what the plan is for Thursday, Friday and this weekend’s game against the Giants.

Bell has 125 carries for 415 yards, 40 catches for 242 yards and two total touchdowns this season. Bilal Powell, Ty Montgomery and Adams are the other backs on the Jets’ 53-man roster.