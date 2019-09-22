Le'Veon Bell to haters and fans: 'Don't give up on this team'

Look, we could dress up the truth with flowery verbiage like “injury-ravaged” or “offensively challenged” or “creatively bankrupt,” but let’s just say it more clearly: the Jets suck.

Oh sure, they covered a three-touchdown spread on Sunday against the Patriots, “only” losing 30-14. Literally nothing about the Jets looked good — quarterback Luke Falk threw zero TDs and one interception, the team was 0-12 on third-down conversions, and the defense’s performance is obvious from the score.

After the game, Le’Veon Bell (18 carries, 35 yards, neither of those are misprints) took to Twitter to both talk tough and plead for some love:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

all you haters, enjoy it for now..just don’t go casper when all this gets turned around..we embrace adversity, we embrace the hate, and everyone that wants to see my team fail, or me fail individually, I’ll remember, we’ll remember it ALL, & use it, & wear it as a badge of honor! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 22, 2019

& all of the fans, we need you! More than ever, don’t give up on this team..just keep believing we’ll get this ship turned around & sailing in the right direction! We’ll give it our ALL and we’ll be back after the bye..we love you all & we appreciate all your support, it’s NEEDED — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 22, 2019

“All you haters, enjoy it for now..just don’t go casper when all this gets turned around..we embrace adversity, we embrace the hate, and everyone that wants to see my team fail, or me fail individually, I’ll remember, we’ll remember it ALL, & use it, & wear it as a badge of honor!”

Story continues

Bell added in a second tweet, “& all of the fans, we need you! More than ever, don’t give up on this team..just keep believing we’ll get this ship turned around & sailing in the right direction! We’ll give it our ALL and we’ll be back after the bye..we love you all & we appreciate all your support, it’s NEEDED.”

It gets no easier for the Jets from here; their next four games are against the Eagles, the Cowboys, the Patriots (again), and the suddenly somewhat feisty Jaguars. The only realistic win in the near future doesn’t show up until November when the Jets play Miami in Week 9.

But hey, at least the Jets won’t lose next week, since they’re on bye. Not even they could get an L while off ... right?

Le'Veon Bell. (Getty)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports: