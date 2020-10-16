Le’Veon Bell slated to receive roster bonus from Jets despite signing with Chiefs
Le’Veon Bell found a new home and added some extra money to his bank account courtesy of his former team on Thursday. Less than three days after New York cut Bell after failing to find a trade partner, the former All-Pro running back signed with the Chiefs. Giving himself a chance at winning a Super Bowl this season. He also has an additional $1 million from the Jets coming his way, as a roster bonus was due on or within 15 days of Oct. 15, according to ESPN’s Field Yates