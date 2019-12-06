Le’Veon Bell out sick again today, status for Sunday unclear

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell‘s illness is hanging on.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets coach Adam Gase said Bell’s not practicing today.

Gase was also unsure if he’d be able to play Sunday against the Dolphins or not, but that he’d have a clearer idea tomorrow.

Bell hasn’t missed a game this season despite a variety of ailments that have kept him on the injury report. He’s also failed to live up to his previous standard for offensive impact.