Le’Veon Bell set to return to fantasy teams everywhere

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers back is coming back to the team in September. We break down the fantasy implications.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell confirmed via Twitter he’ll return to the team on Sept. 1. Bell had threatened to hold out due to displeasure with his contract situation throughout the summer.

Fantasy impact: Bell is one of the best fantasy players in the NFL. Having recently signed a one-year contract with the team, it appears he’s ready to return. Being a long-term hold out in a cutthroat sport like football is rare as careers are short, especially for running backs.

That reality provides exciting news for fantasy owners with top first-round picks, who will likely get a shot at Bell or his teammate and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Either way you slice it, two of fantasy’s best play in Pittsburgh.

Bell amassed nine touchdowns and nearly 1,900 total yards in 2016 despite playing in just 12 games. He’ll easily average over 100 yards rushing per game this season, and will cross 150 total yards on a regular basis. Bell is arguably the best player in football, and has even more value in PPR formats.