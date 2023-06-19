Le’Veon Bell says Najee Harris ‘needs to lose weight’

Former Alabama football running back Najee Harris is preparing for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, which will be his third year in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harris’ rookie season was his best, but his stats from 2022 weren’t too far behind. If he wants to have a strong 2023 season, former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell recently said he thinks Harris should lose some weight.

“I felt with him, he needs to lose weight,” Bell said on the Steel Here Podcast. “Because I feel like he’s kind of like how I was when I first came into the league. I feel like he wants to be nimble.”

Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire writes, “[a]t the beginning of the offseason there was some debate about just how heavy Harris played as a rookie. The Steelers site lists Harris at 242 pounds. By comparison, Bell played at Michigan State at 237 pounds and after his rookie struggles, slimmed down to closer to 220 pounds and turned into one of the best all-around backs in the NFL.”

This is a rather blunt message from Bell and honestly isn’t an issue I had thought would be applicable to the elusive running back that has become known for hurdling defenders. Then again, I’m not a professional football player.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Harris and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

