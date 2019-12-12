Le'Veon Bell says he bowled under doctor's orders, drops Pro Bowl pun

Much has been made of Le’Veon Bell’s Saturday bowling outing.

After The New York Post wrote a story on it, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase faced questions about his starting running back throwing strikes the night before a game he missed with the flu.

Gase declined to punish Bell for his wholesome outing, but did say on Tuesday that he’d rather Bell had stayed home.

Bell admitted to reporters on Tuesday that he was at a bowling alley on Saturday before bragging about bowling a 251 with the flu.

Doctor’s orders?

Bell reiterated his lofty score via Twitter on Wednesday while taking a stance that he was out and about on doctor’s orders.

He also made a bowling pun.

who did it better? 😂 in all seriousness, doctors sent me home all week & told me I couldn’t play on saturday. I lost 10 lbs! I was told to try and stay active, so I went with some family & bowled a 251... off the flu! 🤧🤒😷 they don’t call me a Pro Bowler for no reason 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yaCxXwb7id — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 11, 2019

Bell wasn’t playing regardless

While it sounds suspicious that doctors advised him to be active to the extent of a bowling alley to help him get over the flu, we’re not doctors. We’ll have to take Bell’s word for it.

Either way, Gase confirmed that doctors advised Bell, who was contagious, to stay away from his teammates. He wasn’t going to play on Sunday, bowling outing or not.

Le'Veon Bell claims he went bowling because his doctor told him to stay active. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

So while Bell may have put his fellow bowling patrons at risk of catching his ailment, his bowling trip adds up to a bunch of nothing in terms of Jets football.

But as with so much else Jets related, it is something to laugh at.

