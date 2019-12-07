Le'Veon Bell Out for Week 14 at Dolphins

Le'Veon Bell is out this week for the New York Jets. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The New York Jets (4-8) are somehow still alive in the AFC playoff hunt ahead of a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins (3-9) on Sunday.

The downside: They’ll have to face Miami without their star running back. The Jets announced Le’Veon Bell will miss the Week 14 contest as he recovers from an illness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The #Jets have downgraded RB Le’Veon Bell from questionable to out. He’s been dealing with an illness. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2019

Bell was previously listed as questionable before being downgraded. After sitting out a year before signing with New York, Bell’s season has been underwhelming in nearly every way.

The 27-year-old has rushed for just 589 yards on 183 carries (3.2 yards per rush) and has just four total touchdowns on the year. Only once in his career has Bell finished with fewer than seven rushing touchdowns — that came in 2015 when he scored three in six games before suffering a knee injury that kept him out for the rest of the year.

One of his best opportunities to get back on track was this week’s matchup, with Miami allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (143.5).

Backup Bilal Powell is expected to receive the bulk of the carries on Sunday in Bell’s absence.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: