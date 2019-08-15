Le’Veon Bell not playing Thursday night

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said this week that he doesn’t “necessarily need” to play in the preseason and the team doesn’t think that he needs to play against the Falcons on Thursday night.

The team announced that Bell will sit out for the second straight game. Head coach Adam Gase has not said whether Bell will play at all this month and next week’s game would seem to be the only remaining option for a Bell preseason appearance.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will be playing for the second straight week, although it remains to be seen if he’ll see more than the one series he played against the Giants. The Jets will be without left guard Kelechi Osemele, center Ryan Kalil and right guard Brian Winters, so it may be another cameo for Darnold.

On the Atlanta side, running back Devonta Freeman was not one of the 10 players ruled out ahead of the game. Quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to make his first appearance of the summer, but linebacker Deion Jones and wide receiver Julio Jones have been ruled out.