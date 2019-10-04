Le’Veon Bell has no issues with heavy workload

Before the start of the regular season, running back Le'Veon Bell told the Jets “don’t hold back” when it comes to giving him the ball.

Whether because of their original plans or because of Sam Darnold‘s absence in their last two games, the Jets have heeded that call. Bell has 76 touches through the team’s first three games, which puts him on pace for more than 400 touches for the season, and he’s on the field for all but seven offensive snaps.

Bell went for an MRI on his shoulder after the opener, but said this week that his view on his workload hasn’t changed.

“Nope,” Bell said, via NorthJersey.com. “No, I play football. I just sat out a whole year. It’s like I kind of reset. All of the touches I didn’t get last year, you can double it up this year. It’s fine.”

Bell shrugged off injury concerns — “Every time I hit the ground, I’m going to get up” — that some might have when it comes to getting the ball so often. As long as he continues bouncing back to his feet, it’s a good bet that the Jets are going to continue giving Bell what he wants.