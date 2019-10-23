Le’Veon Bell: NFL did Sam Darnold dirty by airing “seeing ghosts”

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is bashing the NFL for allowing Sam Darnold‘s comments about “seeing ghosts” to make the Monday Night Football broadcast.

Darnold said he was “seeing ghosts” — meaning struggling to read the defense and thinking players were in different places than they really were — during Monday night’s blowout loss to the Patriots. Darnold was wearing a microphone for NFL Films, and that got on the air during the ESPN broadcast. NFL Films has to sign off before ESPN can use any audio from players during live games, and Bell wrote on Twitter that the league was wrong to put Darnold in that position.

“The NFL screwed Sammy over,” Bell wrote. “There’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions. There’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before. That’s crazy. NFL did Sam dirty as hell.”

This incident will likely result in NFL Films being even more cautious about what makes the air, and will likely make those “mic’d up” segments less compelling.