Le’Veon Bell: I’m going to show people Pittsburgh let something special go

Running back Le'Veon Bell last played in a game when the Steelers lost to the Jaguars in a playoff game on January 14, 2018 and his long absence from the playing field is set to end this Sunday when the Jets host the Bills to kick off the 2019 season.

Bell didn’t play last season because he didn’t come to an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term contract and wasn’t willing to play out a second straight year under the terms of the franchise tag. Bell’s on the Jets now and he said he’s going to show the Steelers that they made a mistake in letting him go.

“It didn’t work out in Pittsburgh. I’m out of Pittsburgh. And now I’m in a new city, a new team, and a lot of people haven’t even given us a chance cause they don’t like our roster,” Bell said, via USA Today. “They think we don’t have the talent. I’m thinking I’m going to show everybody. I’m going to show people that, look, Pittsburgh had something special and they let it go. That’s what I’m going to go out there and do.”

Plenty of people are waiting to see if Bell can return to his past form after the long layoff. Those in Pittsburgh may not wind up caring all that much if he does as long as James Conner does well for the Steelers, but the Jets will certainly be thrilled if they have something special in their backfield.