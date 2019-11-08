Le’Veon Bell “looks good” for Sunday

It looks like both the Jets and Giants will have their starting running backs in the lineup for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

There wasn’t any doubt that Saquon Barkley would take part in the game, but the week opened with some uncertainty on the Jets side of things. Le'Veon Bell had an MRI on his knee and didn’t practice on Wednesday, which made his availability something to watch heading into the weekend.

Bell returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and it apparently went well. Head coach Adam Gase said at his Friday practice that Bell “looks good” for Sunday’s game.

Gase said the same about tight end Chris Herndon, who has yet to play in a regular season game this year because of a four-game suspension and a hamstring injury. The team’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.