Le’Veon Bell: I’ll never play for Andy Reid again, I’d retire first

Le'Veon Bell apparently did not enjoy his brief tenure with the Chiefs.

Bell, who signed with the Chiefs in Week Six last year, played sparingly for them during the regular season and didn’t play at all in the Super Bowl, wrote in an Instagram comment that he will never play for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid again.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again,” Bell wrote. “I’d retire first.”

Bell’s comments came on, of all things, an Instagram post about someone spending $700 at McDonald’s. Bell posted a comment about the post, and then several people who thought it was interesting that a well-known NFL player was posting in the comments using his verified Instagram account started asking him questions.

It’s unclear what Bell has against Reid, but Bell does claim he will keep playing in the NFL. At this point, it may be tough for Bell to find any coach who would want him. Reid surely wouldn’t.

