Le’Veon Bell, Jets offensive line “getting in that rhythm”

Le'Veon Bell is not expected to play in the Jets’ preseason opener on Thursday night, which will leave the process of building chemistry with his offensive linemen to the practice field for the time being.

When Bell signed, there was discussion about how his patient running style would impact his blockers and a full read on that will have to wait until they’re in a game together. For now, though, Bell thinks everyone is “getting in that rhythm” and figuring out what’s going to work best for all involved.

“We’re going to find our base run plays that we run well,” Bell said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “It’s just going to take time to find what runs we want or what’s comfortable for us. Once we find those base runs and we’re comfortable with them, the run game is going to just gel. We don’t need to have 50 run plays. We could have eight of them and run those eight really well.”

The Jets recently signed center Ryan Kalil, so the process is going to be an ongoing one for the Jets as they work to get everyone pointed in the same direction before the regular season gets underway.