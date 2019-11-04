Le’Veon Bell getting MRI on knee

This is why you never say things can’t get worse. It can always get worse.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jets coach Adam Gase said running back Le'Veon Bell was getting an MRI today for a knee injury.

Gase didn’t know the severity of the injury when he spoke to reporters.

Bell had 17 carries for 66 yards and eight catches for 55 yards in yesterday’s loss to the Dolphins. He played 63 of the team’s 70 snaps, and there was no previous mention of a problem.

Obviously if he missed time, it would be bad for the Jets since they don’t have many players who are good at football. But in a year which has included daily spleen updates, it would hardly seem out of character, either.