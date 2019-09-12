Le’Veon Bell getting MRI on shoulder

The good news is that Le'Veon Bell doesn’t have mono.

The bad news is that the Jets running back isn’t 100 percent. At the same press conference that saw head coach Adam Gase announce that quarterback Sam Darnold is out indefinitely because he has mononucleosis, we also learned that Bell is headed for an MRI.

It’s a shoulder injury that’s being checked out for the big-ticket free agent acquisition. Gase said that Bell is experiencing soreness and the team is hopeful that it isn’t anything more than that.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is not practicing because of a groin injury, first-round pick Quinnen Williams is not practicing because of an ankle injury and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa‘s season is over because of a neck injury, so optimism feels like a tough sell for a team that opened the year by blowing a 16-0 third quarter lead in a 17-16 loss to the Bills.