The Jets won’t have quarterback Sam Darnold on the practice field this week, but they will have running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, which opens up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before a deadline to activate him or leave him on IR for the rest of the year. Bell could play as early as this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

A hamstring injury in the first week of the regular season led to Bell’s placement on injured reserve. He ran six times for 14 yards and caught two passes for 32 yards before getting hurt. Frank Gore and La’Michal Perine have handled most of the backfield duties over the last three weeks.

Bell has some company on the way back from injured reserve. Linebacker Blake Cashman, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, and defensive end Jabari Zuniga have also been designated to return.

Le’Veon Bell designated to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk