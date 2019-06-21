Le'Veon Bell couldn't tell police what robbery suspects were wearing - because they were naked

Public service announcement: If you don’t know or trust people you let into your home, don’t leave them there alone.

It’s a lesson Le’Veon Bell learned the hard way last month, when two women allegedly stole over $500,000 worth of jewelry, clothing and other valuables from his Florida home when he left for a workout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bonkers? Yes. But now we know a little more detail.

‘Oh, like a million dollars’

Quite the story: Jets running back Le'Veon Bell couldn't provide much detail on the women who alleged robbed his home. (Getty Images)

TMZ has obtained what they say is audio of Bell’s 911 call from May 25.

Here’s what he told the dispatcher when asked to describe why he called:

“Well, I had two girls in my house. And I got up, and I did my normal routine to go to work out. So I left the workout for a couple hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more of my things of value out of my house,” Bell said. “I don’t know where they’re at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me."

Bell was asked again what was stolen and he said clothes, shoes and other things in addition to jewelry. The dispatcher asked for approximate value of the items.

“Oh, like a million dollars,” he said.

The stolen property has since been valued at $520,000.

‘They didn’t have clothes on’

Bell is then asked to describe the women; he says they’re both mixed race, though one is darker than the other.

What was the first woman wearing?, he’s asked.

“When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes...so I didn’t see her,” he said.

The second woman, what was she wearing?, Bell is asked.

“The same way,” he said. “She was in the bed, too. They didn’t have clothes on.”

We probably don’t have to spell everything out for you.

Story continues

It’s unclear if Bell has gotten any of his things back or if the suspects have been caught. Hollywood, Fla. police told TMZ the investigation is ongoing.

More from Yahoo Sports: