Le’Veon Bell considering Eagles? Chris Long approves

LeVeon Bell considering Eagles? Chris Long approves

With the Phillies in hot pursuit of baseball's top free agent, is one of the top free agents in the NFL in hot pursuit of the Eagles? Never know.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has been very active on social media during the offseason and a Tweet he sent on Saturday caught the eye of a lot of fans, and even an Eagle.

He responded to an eager Eagles fan's tweet with this cheeky reply.

Hmmm, interesting. So interesting that it caused a reaction from Eagles DE Chris Long.

While running back is an area of great need for the Eagles this offseason, Reuben Frank details why signing the dynamic back wouldn't make much sense, especially financially, for the Birds (see story).

However, especially in his recent tenure, Howie Roseman has been known to be very creative and aggressive in bringing talent to Philadelphia. Should he be able to land Bell on the open market, the Eagles offense would drastically change.

Here's hoping the saga is a little less crazy than what's happening with Bryce Harper.

