Le'Veon Bell claps back at critics who question his commitment to football

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell is sick of hearing comments about his commitment to football. Bell put his critics on blast Sunday, calling them out in a video on Instagram.

In the video, Bell calls out people who expect him to be training 24/7. He uses various examples to point out that every person has a life outside their work.

The video, which Bell posted in two parts on Instagram, contains some NSFW language.

Bell’s entire point revolves around the people who called him out for doing non-football things when he was holding out last season. He says critics questioned his focus, and accused him of just wanting to make music.

He then tries to illustrate his point by using examples. He asks whether Target employees go home and worry about “putting f------ s--- on shelves,” or “worry about what serial numbers are coming up.” Bell answers his rhetorical questions with a “no.”

He also uses examples involving LeBron James and Beyoncé.

Bell’s point: Everyone has a life outside work. A plumber is allowed to have fun with their family when they are off the clock. They don’t have to constantly think about toilets and pipes.

No one expects that of plumbers — or any other job — so they shouldn’t expect it of athletes either. Bell is allowed to have free time. He doesn’t have to constantly prove he’s working out.

To further lampoon his critics, Bell ends the video by doing just that. He starts running down the stairs to show people he’s working out in a video on social media.

After sitting out all of last season, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets. He’ll look to prove the long layoff served him well once the regular season begins.

