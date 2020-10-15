Le’Veon Bell chooses the Chiefs

Last year, the Chiefs had interest in trading for running back Le'Veon Bell. This year, they’re signing him as a free agent.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bell will sign with the defending Super Bowl champions. It’s a one-year deal, heavy on incentives.

PFT has confirmed that the Chiefs will sign Bell, who was released by the Jets on Wednesday.

Bell provides a potent weapon for the running and passing game, one that complements rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The first-rounder started strong for the Chiefs, but his rushing numbers has dropped since gaining 138 yards in the season opener.

The Chiefs hadn’t replaced Damien Williams, a Super Bowl hero who opted out due to the pandemic. They tried to sign Adrian Peterson, but they wanted to wait until after Week One to do so. He chose the Lions instead.

If Bell can play like he did in Pittsburgh, he can be a real difference maker for an offense that already has plenty of strong pieces.

Bell reportedly was considering the Chiefs, Bills, and Dolphins.

