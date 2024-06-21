Le’Veon Bell blasts former HC Adam Gase for playcalling

Former Jets and Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter/X Thursday to blast former Jets head coach Adam Gase for his playcalling, including telling Bell to just get a few yards so the Jets can get into a “third and manageable”.

“I still randomly think about how P—ED I used to be in the huddle when Adam Gase would call ’21 dive’ on 2nd & 10,” Bell tweeted. “That’s a HALF BACK DIVE FROM SHOTGUN for the people that don’t understand what that fully means… lol.”

Bell, who spent the 2019 season in New York, added that Gase used to tell him to just get three yards to give the Jets a manageable third-down opportunity. “The reasoning behind the HB dive. I kid you not,” Bell posted.

Gase spent two seasons as head coach of the Jets, finishing with a record of 9-23, including their 0-13 start in 2020 that saw Gase relinquish play-calling duties to then-offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who is now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina.

Bell played in 15 games for the Jets in 2019, rushing for 749 yards on 245 attempts, scoring three times. He added 66 catches for 461 yards and one receiving touchdown. Ironically, that’s a rushing average of 3.22 yards per carry, just enough to get that third and manageable Gase wanted.

Bell even claimed quarterback Sam Darnold would shake his head as he was calling out the play in the huddle and added “I don’t even wanna tell y’all Gase’s thought process when it came to ‘rain’ games. It would truly shock the h*ll out of you.”

Needless to say, the Jets have recovered from that season, at least to an extent. The offensive is going to be much more explosive with Breece Hall in the backfield. Nonetheless, as if things weren’t crazy enough already under Gase, this story sees light.

