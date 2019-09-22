Le’Veon Bell believes the Jets can win 14 in a row

As telemarketer extraordinaire Vikram once said, “Confidence. It’s the food of the wise man and the liquor of the fool.” We’re about to find out whether Le'Veon Bell is a wise man or a fool.

The Jets running back is confident that his 0-2 Jets can go 14-2.

“I don’t sense a panic,” running back Le’Veon Bell said, via Newsday.com. “We have 14 more games left. We can win 14 games. I’m confident this team can win 14 games. We just got to put everything together.”

The challenge begins today against the Patriots. And given that the game is happening one day after the 11th anniversary of the notorious Ronnie Brown Wildcat game, maybe the Jets will have a surprise or two in store for the Patriots, who are favored by more than 20 points.