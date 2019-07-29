Le’Veon Bell apologizes to fantasy owners for missing last season

Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter to apologize for sitting out last season. His apology wasn’t directed at the Steelers or their fans, though.

The Jets star running back directed his tweet to fantasy owners who selected him.

“This is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year,” Bell wrote Monday. “I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all. . .but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the [championship trophies] this year.”

Bell sat out the entire season while in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He signed with the Jets in free agency.

Bell averaged 142 yards from scrimmage per game in the last two seasons he played and almost one touchdown per game.