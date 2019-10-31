Le’Veon Bell was “angry” about his lack of touches Sunday

Le'Veon Bell understood the Jets listening to offers for him at the trade deadline. The running back was less understanding about his lack of touches in Sunday’s 29-15 loss to the Jaguars.

Bell saw only nine carries and three receptions.

He said he texted coach Adam Gase after the game and later vented his frustrations in a conversation with the coach.

“Yeah, I was frustrated, so I didn’t want to be in front of the media and say something that everybody could run with,” Bell said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I was frustrated. We lost the game, and I didn’t feel like I was involved. Plus, I feel like that was a game we kind of let go. I didn’t want to say anything I would regret because I was angry at the time.”

Bell, who has a career-low 3.2 yards per carry and only one touchdown, said he and Gase are “fine.”

“I expressed the way I felt to coach Gase and things like that,” Bell said. “We had a good little talk. I want to be one of the main reasons for helping the team win. I don’t like not being used and we end up losing the game. I felt like I couldn’t help my team out.

“So we had that conversation. Hopefully, things are better from here on out. Obviously, I want to help my team win. That’s why I came here in the first place. I want to be involved and I want to help the team win games. I’m not upset at all if I’m not touching the ball and we’re winning, but we haven’t been winning, and I haven’t been able to help. That’s why I had to express a little bit, but we’ll be fine.”

Gase took the blame for not getting Bell more involved, and Bell expects to be a bigger part of the game plan this week against the Dolphins’ 31st-ranked run defense.

He said he has no regrets about signing with the Jets in free agency.