Le'Veon Bell among undervalued draft picks who are set to see their fantasy football fortunes turn in 2020

If you’ve been reading Rotoworld for the last few seasons, you’re used to seeing a weekly in-season column called “Targets and Touches.” It was Jesse Pantuosco’s baby every Tuesday and I’ll be taking it on in 2020, although I’m putting my own spin on it.

Opportunity is king in fantasy football and building a usage model, in my opinion, is the best way to measure just how much each player is being used. If we only look at target totals each week, we are missing out on a lot of predictive variables like air yards, relation of the receiver to the sideline, the yard line of each target, whether the quarterback was in shotgun or under center, and more. That’s where modeling comes into play.

The plan for 2020 is for me to post my Expected Fantasy Points (xFP) model for each position every single week. In addition to the raw results of the xFP model, I’ll share my “fantasy buy lows” and maybe the “fantasy sell highs” of the week, which are basically the production of players whom I expect to positively or negatively regress the upcoming week. While the model alone is more predictive than actual weekly fantasy points, we are best off combining the results of the model with context.

NOTE: You can find detailed charts for expected fantasy points for running backs, receivers and tight ends to give further context for everything below.

The “xFP” model is projecting for PPR scoring. Remember that it's simply converting usage into expected fantasy points, so minor adjustments for talent and team are needed. Actual PPR scoring is listed under “FP.” Be sure to check out the season-long and week-by-week results of Hayden’s model at this Google Sheet here.

Fantasy “buy lows” at wide receiver

1. Robert Woods (WR4 in Exp. Fantasy Points Weeks 9-16 in 2019 vs. WR18 in ADP)

Woods isn’t a sexy pick, but his price tag doesn’t make much sense compared to last season’s volume. Between Weeks 10-17, he was second in receptions (52) and fourth in receiving yards (663) among all receivers. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp only posted a 36-369-5 receiving line over that same span, and he played one more game than Woods. If Woods lives up to his “positive touchdown regression candidate” title, he’ll smash his ADP and contend for weekly top-10 WR production. Not bad for a 4th- or 5th-round receiver.

2. Tyler Boyd (WR16 in Exp. Fantasy Points Weeks 9-16 in 2019 vs. WR32 in ADP)

Boyd’s price tag has remained in check with A.J. Green expected to return, but there’s still room for Boyd to beat expectations with Green on the field. That starts with the projected upgrade at quarterback. It’s always sketchy to follow receivers tied to rookies, but Joe Burrow’s record-breaking season at LSU, maturity, and underrated dual-threat ability gives him a better chance of Year-One success than others in similar positions. Boyd’s catch rate (61%), touchdowns (5), and yards after the catch (348) should climb in 2020 even if he doesn’t see quite as many targets (148) as he did last season.

3. Jamison Crowder (WR20 in Exp. Fantasy Points Weeks 9-16 in 2019 vs. WR44 in ADP)

The Jets imploded under head coach Adam Gase last year, but one thing remained constant for most of the season: Crowder was the top dog in the passing game (122 targets, 23% target share). That role shouldn’t change much with Robby Anderson (779 yards, 5 TDs) out of the building and a lot of unproven talent (Breshad Perriman/Denzel Mims/Chris Herndon) replacing him. It’s simply hard to find receivers with a path to 110-140 targets at Crowder’s ADP (WR44) and that’s not baking in the potential improvements Sam Darnold takes as he heads into his third NFL season with arguably the best offensive line of his young career. Weekly PPR WR3 production is within Crowder’s range of outcomes.

4. Marvin Jones (WR22 in Exp. Fantasy Points Weeks 9-16 in 2019 vs. WR38 in ADP)

Jones’ ADP is representing a value near his floor right now, and there’s a lot of room for him to outkick his WR38 position. During Matthew Stafford’s eight-game stretch early last season, Jones averaged 16.5 PPR points per game on 7.1 targets. He was fantasy’s WR14 at the time of Stafford’s back injury, and his ceiling would be even higher if Kenny Golladay were to miss time for any reason. Jones’ 16-game pace during his four seasons with the Lions is 62-1,002-8. Not bad for a mid-round pick.