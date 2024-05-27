Le Tissier replaces injured Charles in England squad

Niamh Charles will not feature for England in the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers [Getty Images]

Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier has been called into the England squad after Niamh Charles was forced to withdraw.

Chelsea full-back Charles has been ruled out of the upcoming double header against France with a calf injury.

Le Tissier, 22, moves up from the standby list to join the squad for the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Birmingham City goalkeeper Lucy Thomas has been called up to the standby list.

Thomas, 24, replaces Kayla Rendell who has been ruled out by an ankle injury.

Charles and Rendell follow Lotte Wubben-Moy in withdrawing from England duty, after the Arsenal centre-back pulled out because of a foot injury.

The England squad arrived at St George’s Park on Monday as they face successive fixtures against the French.

England host France at St James' Park on Friday 31 May, before travelling to Saint Etienne on 4 June.

The Lionesses have four points from their opening two games in Group Three, following a 1-1 draw with Sweden and a 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland.

The top two sides in the four-team group qualify automatically for Euro 2025 in Switzerland, with the other teams going into the play-offs.