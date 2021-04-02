Le’Raven Clark visiting Bills

The Bills signed one free agent offensive lineman on Friday and they had another one in for a visit.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that tackle Le'Raven Clark is visiting with the team. The Bills announced the signing of Jamil Douglas earlier in the day.

Clark was a 2016 third-round pick of the Colts and has spent his entire NFL career with the team. He started 15 of the 47 games he played while in Indianapolis.

Three of those starts came last season, including a start at left tackle in place of Anthony Castonzo in Week 13 that ended early when Clark tore his Achilles. His meeting with the Bills likely included some discussion of his recovery from that injury.

