LEÃO'S PORTUGAL THROUGH TO THE KNOCK-OUTS

Two wins from two and mission accomplished for Leão & Co. Portugal won again, this time not needing to come from behind, as they beat Türkiye by three goals to nil on matchday 2 in Group F in EURO 2024. This result in Dortmund saw the Seleção qualify for the round of 16 with a game to spare. Rafa Leão started again and was involved in the build-up to Portugal's first goal as he played the through-ball to Nuno Mendes, who then set up Bernardo Silva for the finish. Rafa was then subbed off at half-time. Akaydin's own goal extended Portugal's lead before Bruno Fernandes wrapped up a brilliant result at the start of the second half. Roberto Martínez's men take on Georgia in their third and final group game, though without their number 17, who was booked for a second game and is therefore suspended.





