LEÃO AND JOVIĆ PLAY, OKAFOR RESTED

Yesterday (Tuesday) saw the first Rossoneri involved in friendlies ahead of the Euros. There were no goals or assists from our boys, but some of our forwards did taste victory. Rafael Leão started in Portugal's 4-2 victory over Finland in Lisbon before coming off at the break. Luka Jović also got minutes, coming on in the 75th as Serbia lost 2-1 to Austria in Vienna. Noah Okafor, however, was an unused substitute in Switzerland's 4-0 drubbing of Estonia in Lucerne.





